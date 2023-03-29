WORLD-NEWS-USISRAEL-GET

Israeli military veterans wave national flags during a rally against the government's judicial reform bill, along a highway near Netanya on March 28, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Jack Guez/AFP

JERUSALEM - A growing rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden roiled Israel on Wednesday after a rare public spat between the two leaders.

The dispute erupted late Tuesday following comments by Biden that appeared to show a lack of faith in Netanyahu's ability to compromise on his contentious judicial overhaul plan, which has sparked months of protests and instability in Israel.