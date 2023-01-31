U.S. President Biden touts infrastructure spending on the Hudson River Tunnel project in New York City

Railway workers watch from a platform as  Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, delivers remarks at an event touting how Infrastructure Law funding will be used for the Hudson River Tunnel project, at the West Side Rail Yard in New York City Tuesday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden traveled to New York City Tuesday to tout nearly $300 million in new spending for a critical underwater tunnel that connects Manhattan and New Jersey, an effort that has been mired for more than a decade in partisan bickering and ballooning budgets.

"While others tried to shut this down, I made clear this is a national priority," Biden told a group of lawmakers and supporters gathered at a rail yard at the Hudson River tunnel, the nation's busiest rail corridor.