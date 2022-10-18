U.S. President Biden speaks about abortion rights

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on abortion rights in a speech hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington on Tuesday.

 reuters/LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, under renewed pressure over high inflation with mid-term elections approaching, said on Tuesday he will sign a law to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats control Congress next year.

Biden’s Democrats could lose control of the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate too, in the November elections. He is trying to rally the party and its supporters around abortion rights, which were sharply curtailed by the Supreme Court’s decision nearly four months ago to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.