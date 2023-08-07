WILMINGTON -- President Joe Biden kicks off a visit to three Western states on Monday as he aims to invigorate his reelection bid by highlighting recent economic gains and funding for new infrastructure projects.

Biden's trip to New Mexico, Utah and the key electoral battleground of Arizona represents a stark contrast to the controversy swirling around his top Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, who was indicted last week for the third time in four months, this time for wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election.