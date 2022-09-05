MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday sought to clear up any confusion about his stance against "MAGA Republicans" devoted to former President Donald Trump, saying he wasn't referring to all Republicans in comments last week after some on the right accused him of stoking division.

"Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican, not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division," Biden said during a Labor Day stop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.