FILE PHOTO: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients delivers remarks in Washington

FILE PHOTO: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON --  President Joe Biden will name former COVID policy coordinator Jeff Zients as his next chief of staff, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday, refreshing a key role as Biden readies a likely reelection bid and faces a probe of his handling of classified documents.

Ron Klain, Biden's current chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. He is expected to stay in the role after his successor starts to ease the transition, according to the source.