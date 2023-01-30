WILMINGTON, Del. -- President Joe Biden heads to Baltimore on Monday for a trip intended to cement his "builder-in-chief" credentials, a visit to friendly political territory that contrasts sharply with Washington's partisan battle over debt.

The event will celebrate the planned replacement of the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel with funds from the $1 trillion infrastructure law that passed Congress with bipartisan support and stands as one of Biden's biggest legislative victories.