WASHINGTON -- Democratic President Joe Biden will join Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Wednesday event in Kentucky aimed at highlighting the effects of the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill, a White House official said Sunday.

The pair, along with Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, are to appear at a ceremony highlighting the $1.64 billion in funding awarded for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project connecting the two states across the Ohio River.