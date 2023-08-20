FIRE-BRAIN

Survivors of the wildfires on Maui tell harrowing stories of breathing heavy smoke and nearly being surrounded by the rapidly approaching blaze. (MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)

KIHEI, Hawaii -- Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will reassure the people of Lahaina that they will be in control of how they rebuild when he visits the razed Maui community on Monday.

The president along with the first lady plan to visit the historic Hawaiian town and meet with first responders, local officials and victims and get a firsthand look at the widespread devastation, Criswell said on CNN's "State Of The Union" show.