WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration could bar tens of thousands of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from claiming asylum if they passed through another country en route to the United States without seeking protection, according to a proposed regulation rolling out on Tuesday, five sources told Reuters.

The proposed restrictions would be the most sweeping attempt yet by President Joe Biden to deter people from crossing the border without authorization. Biden is expected to seek re-election in 2024 and has struggled to cope with record numbers of arriving migrants.