Search, rescue and recovery personnel conduct search operations of areas damaged by Maui wildfires

Combined Joint Task Force 50 (CJTF-50) search, rescue and recovery personnel conduct search operations of areas damaged by Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 15, 2023. U.S. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 US ARMY

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii next week to survey the devastation left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina last week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden on Monday will meet with first responders and survivors, as well as federal, state and local officials, the White House said in a statement.