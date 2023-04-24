The three Tennessee state lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in protests over last month's school shooting in Nashville met with President Biden on Monday for what the White House billed as a conversation about "common-sense gun reform."

Biden welcomed Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson to the Oval Office. Pearson and Jones, who are Black, were expelled by the Republican-led legislature after protesting on the house floor but later reinstated by local officials on an interim basis. Johnson, who is White, narrowly survived an expulsion vote. Vice President Harris joined them at the meeting.