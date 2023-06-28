U.S. President Joe Biden visits Chicago

President Joe Biden delivers an economic policy speech at The Old Post Office in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

CHICAGO -- President Joe Biden worked to lift Americans' dour mood about the economy with what his aides billed as a major speech on Wednesday, an effort to shore up a top political weakness as he seeks reelection.

Biden, whose two-year term as president has witnessed a sharp rebound from the COVID-19 induced recession, has nonetheless watched his public approval ratings sag under the weight of voter anxieties about the direction of the economy.