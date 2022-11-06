U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns ahead of midterm elections, in Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attend a campaign event in support of Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman and Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saturday.  

 HANNAH BEIER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump headlined rallies in New York and Florida, respectively, on Sunday to fire up voters two days before a tight midterm election in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress.

Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are heavy favorites to win control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate a toss-up. Control of even one chamber would allow Republicans to stymie Democrat Biden's legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump attends a pre-election rally to support Republican candidates, in Latrobe

Former President Donald Trump attends a pre-election rally to support Republican candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Saturday.  