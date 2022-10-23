President Joe Biden departs from church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmond's Catholic Church after attending Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden sought to reassure Democratic voters who have doubts about whether the 79-year-old should run for reelection, while also saying in an interview that he could "drop dead tomorrow."

Already the oldest president in American history, Biden would be 86 if he served out a second term. He has repeatedly said he will run for reelection in 2024, even as many Democrats have questioned whether the party should support a younger candidate instead.