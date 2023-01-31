U.S. House Speaker McCarthy is trailed by reporters as he walks to the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is trailed by reporters as he walks to the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy won't come to their first meeting over raising the debt ceiling with any specific proposals to stave off a possible default, both sides indicated on Tuesday.

The Wednesday meeting between Biden and McCarthy is likely to serve as the opening bell for months of back-and-forth maneuvering over raising the United States' $31.4 billion borrowing cap.