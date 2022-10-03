WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona and show support to the island's population as it grapples with the aftermath of its latest punishing storm.

The president has pledged the U.S. government's firm support for Puerto Rico as well as the states of Florida and South Carolina, which have also been hit hard in recent days by Hurricane Ian. Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday.