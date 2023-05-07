More than 6 in 10 Americans say President Biden does not have the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll -- a finding that underscores some of the stark challenges he is confronting at the outset of his campaign for reelection.

Though Biden, 80, and former president Donald Trump, 76, are close in age, the poll shows that Americans have strikingly different views about their capabilities, even as Biden's doctor has declared the incumbent healthy. About a third of Americans (32%) say Biden has the mental sharpness to be effective in the White House, while 54% say the same of Trump. And one-third (33%) say Biden is in good enough physical health for the job; while 64% say that about Trump, the leading Republican candidate.