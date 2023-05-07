More than 6 in 10 Americans say President Biden does not have the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll -- a finding that underscores some of the stark challenges he is confronting at the outset of his campaign for reelection.
Though Biden, 80, and former president Donald Trump, 76, are close in age, the poll shows that Americans have strikingly different views about their capabilities, even as Biden's doctor has declared the incumbent healthy. About a third of Americans (32%) say Biden has the mental sharpness to be effective in the White House, while 54% say the same of Trump. And one-third (33%) say Biden is in good enough physical health for the job; while 64% say that about Trump, the leading Republican candidate.
Overall, more than 4 in 10 Americans (43%) say in the poll that both Biden and Trump are too old to serve new terms as president when they would be 82 and 78, respectively on Inauguration Day. Yet here again there is a divergence between perceptions of Biden and Trump: About a quarter, 26%, say only Biden is too old, while 1% say only Trump is too old. Another 28% say neither candidate is too old to serve another term.
Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, often deflects questions about his age with humor -- as he did during his recent speech at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where he joked that he'd been palling around with founding father "Jimmy Madison."
But his fitness for the job has become the subject of attacks from some of his GOP rivals, including Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, magnifying scrutiny on the commander in chief as he attempts to solidify the coalition that carried him to a narrow victory in 2020.
"Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," Biden said in an interview with MSNBC broadcast Friday, when asked why he is the right person for the job at his age. "And I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective."
About 7 in 10 independents say Biden lacks the mental sharpness and physical health to serve effectively, and about 1 in 5 Democrats say the same. The vast majority of Republicans (94%) say Biden lacks the mental sharpness to be president. Of those Americans who say Biden does not have the mental sharpness to serve as an effective president, 12% say they would definitely or probably vote for him against Trump, 67% say they would probably or definitely support Trump.
Concerns about Biden's acumen and his physical health have been a recurring point of concern in conversations with voters across the country in recent months, including Democrats who have no interest in supporting any of the GOP contenders.