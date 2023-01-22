WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers is preparing a plan to defuse a looming crisis over the nation's debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount a percentage of national economic output, the group's top Republican said on Sunday.

The proposal would replace Washington's current federal debt ceiling -- currently set at $31.4 trillion -- with a rule that would instead limit debt to a share of national economic output, said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus.