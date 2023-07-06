Fire burns on cargo ship where two firefighters were killed in Port Newark, New Jersey

New York City Fire Department fire boats spray water on a cargo ship where two New Jersey firefighters were killed after they became trapped while battling a blaze on the ship docked at Port Newark, New Jersey, Thursday.

 REUTERS

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY — Two New Jersey firefighters were killed and five injured while battling an intense blaze overnight on a cargo ship packed with hundreds of vehicles docked at Port Newark, officials said on Thursday.

The Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio was carrying 1,200 new and used vehicles when a fire broke out on its 10th deck at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, vessel operator Grimaldi Deep Sea said in a statement.