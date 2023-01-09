Demonstrators and members of social movements gather in defense of democracy after thousands of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
View of a home where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was staying, in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla. — Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida as about 1,000 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after they stormed government buildings in the capital over the weekend, drawing international condemnation.
The mobs rampaged through congress, the supreme court and presidential offices, smashing windows, furniture and artwork. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice.
Bolsonaro was in a hospital in Orlando with intestinal pains related to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife, Michelle, said on Instagram. His doctor said he has an intestinal blockage that was not serious and would likely not need surgery.
Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, faces an uncertain future in the United States as pressure mounts on President Joe Biden to remove the far-right politician from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.
The White House said on Monday it had yet to receive any requests from the Brazilian government regarding Bolsonaro’s status, but the former Brazilian president’s presence on U.S. soil has put Biden in a corner, with few good options.
Democratic Reps Joaquin Castro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both expressed support on Twitter for Bolsonaro’s expulsion to Brazil.