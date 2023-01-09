View of a home where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was staying, in Orlando, Florida

BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla. — Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida as about 1,000 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after they stormed government buildings in the capital over the weekend, drawing international condemnation.

The mobs rampaged through congress, the supreme court and presidential offices, smashing windows, furniture and artwork. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice.