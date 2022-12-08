FILE PHOTO: Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON — Basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer, and was heading back to the United States, ending what President Joe Biden on Thursday called months of “hell” for her and her wife.

The swap was arranged after talks spanning months during a time of high tensions between the two countries in the wake of Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. The exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates at Abu Dhabi airport, where the two walked past each other on a tarmac, a U.S. administration official said.