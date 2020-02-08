KEENE — Surging South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wants to lead a coalition of Democrats, independents and fed-up Republicans to the White House.
“I think we are going to beat this president by having everybody at our side,” Buttigieg said.
As polls show Buttigieg running close to or ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the days before the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Buttigieg spoke to close to 1,000 people in Keene Saturday - supporters as well as a lot of voters still on the fence. The event was Buttgieg's biggest event in the Monadnock region, according to the campaign.
Buttigieg intends to run in the middle lane all the way to the White House. He said a solid majority of Americans want to see a stable and sane government again after four years of President Donald Trump.
“Aren’t you ready to put that chaos behind us?” Buttigieg said. “I am the candidate best prepared to beat Donald Trump.”
Congresswoman Annie Kuster, a Buttigieg backer, said his temperament won her over after she met most of the candidates.
“He has the ideas, he has the energy, he has the integrity, but most of all he has the temperament,” Kuster said.
Kuster said Democrats, independents and “Republicans who are just fed up” will be there in November to put Buttigieg over the top.
“We are going to come together, and we are going to have the strongest team,” she said.
Kuster likened Buttigieg’s demeanor to former President Barack Obama's. That type of personality is needed now, she said.
“We’re all exhausted by this president, by the hate and vitriol spewed by this White House,” she said.
Actor Michael J. Fox made a surprise trip to Keene to endorse Buttigieg. He also likened Buttigieg to Obama, saying the former South Bend mayor, who has never won a state-wide race, is the right man to defeat Trump.
Fox said Buttigieg’s qualities were on display during Friday’s debate, when Buttgieg remained calm while some of the other candidates were “yelling at me.”
“He can talk to you and not yell at you,” Fox said. “He’ll raise us back to where we need to be.”
Buttigieg is surging as a leader among centrists in the race as former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign struggles. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears stuck well behind Sanders in the progressive lane.
Whether Buttigieg has gained enough traction to win here will be up to voters like Brian Clark, from Westmoreland.
Clark said he still is undecided, but he liked the way Buttigieg is open to center and right-leaning voters.
“I just want him to keep going in that direction,” Clark said.