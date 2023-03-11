An aerial view of the overflowing Kern River in Kernville, California

An aerial view of the overflowing Kern River in Kernville, California, Friday in this screen grab obtained from social media video.

 ETHAN REYNOLDS/INSTAGRAM @BANANASTAND221

LOS ANGELES — Emergency officials in several California counties spent Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers as an “atmospheric river” storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations.

The latest deluge from dense streams of Pacific moisture sweeping California’s skies soaked some mountain areas still clogged with piles of snow dumped by a recent spate of paralyzing blizzards, while bringing even more snow to higher elevations.