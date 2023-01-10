Cars are seen submerged in flood waters in Morro Bay

Cars are seen submerged in flood waters in Morro Bay, California, Tuesday in this picture obtained from social media. Carolyn Krueger/via REUTERS 

 CAROLYN KRUEGER

The latest Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday, a day after heightened flood and mudslide risks prompted thousands of evacuations and caused widespread power outages.

More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as "heavy to excessive" rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California, as winds gusts were clocked at more than 40 miles an hour in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.