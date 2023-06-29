Haze and smoke shrouds Manhattan skyline from Canadian wildfires in New York

The Manhattan skyline is shrouded in haze and smoke from wildfires in Canada on Thursday.

 MIKE SEGAR

CHICAGO — Murky, dull skies loomed over tens of millions of Americans on Thursday as smoke from prolonged Canadian wildfires drifted across the Midwest and East, causing unhealthy and, in some spots, dangerous conditions.

Air-quality alerts were in effect until midnight for a swath of the United States that extended from Wisconsin and northern Illinois stretching through Michigan and Ohio and extending into New York, Washington and the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.