Sailors recover balloon

Navy sailors recover the suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States over the weekend off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

 U.S. NAVY

The alleged Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S. was capable of collecting communications signals and was part of a broader People’s Liberation Army intelligence-gathering effort that spanned more than 40 countries, a State Department official said Thursday.

High-resolution imagery provided by U-2 spy planes that flew past the balloon revealed an array of surveillance equipment that was inconsistent with Beijing’s claim that it was a weather device blown off course, the official said in a statement provided on condition of anonymity.