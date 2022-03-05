ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Forty-nine mushers and their teams of huskies were due to depart Alaska’s largest city Saturday for the 50th annual running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, an event drastically altered by climate change and commercialism since its humble beginnings.
The starting gate has been returned to downtown Anchorage, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to launch the 2021 race from a secluded riverside spot north of the city and off limits to the usual crowds of spectators.
But contestants will face unusually warm and sloppy conditions for the first day of the run, with recent bouts of rain and temperatures as high as the mid-40s eroding snow on the initial stretch of the trail.
Fortunately for the mushers and dog teams more accustomed to crisp, cold weather, the 11-mile Anchorage portion of the race is merely ceremonial, with timed competition starting on Sunday, giving contestants a chance to adjust to conditions.
Although the overall trail has been restored to its traditional 1,000-mile distance from Anchorage to the Bering Sea gold-rush town of Nome after a COVID-forced shortening of the course last year, a number of pandemic restrictions remain in effect.
Mushers, volunteers and fans were instructed to mask up and take other precautions to prevent the spread of the still-lingering virus.