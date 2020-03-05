Three people who attended a meeting in Boston for Biogen, a Cambridge-based biotech company, have tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed Thursday.
Biogen said three attendees who were at the meeting started feeling flu-like symptoms after last week’s meeting. Three attendees tested positive for COVID-13 to date.
“At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their health care providers,” the company said in a statement.
Biogen instructed all employees who attended the meeting to stay home for two weeks, whether they presented symptoms or not. The company has decided to restrict travel through the end of March.
Another Boston-related coronavirus surfaced Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Health announced that the state’s first positive diagnosis of the respiratory infection came from a person who had traveled from Boston Logan International Airport to Nashville. The person was asymptomatic while traveling.
Two other patients with the respiratory infection have been confirmed in Massachusetts, a University Massachusetts Boston student and a Norfolk County woman. Both are recovering from the illness.