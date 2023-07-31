BOSTON — The Cape and Islands district attorney is the latest official calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch federal criminal and civil investigations into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration’s transport of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Cape and Islands DA Robert Galibois on Monday wrote a letter to Garland about the migrant flights last September, when 49 asylum-seekers were transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.