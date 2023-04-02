Tornado hits Indiana’s Sullivan County

Volunteers load a trailer with packages of water bottles at the emergency supply depot at the Sullivan Civic Center two days after a tornado hit Sullivan, Indiana U.S. April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

 JON CHERRY

The death toll from a violent storm that whipped up tornadoes in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States rose to at least 29 over the weekend, according to officials and media reports.

In Memphis, Tennessee, two children and an adult were found dead on Saturday after the storm's heavy winds knocked trees onto several houses, according to the Memphis Police Department.