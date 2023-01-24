A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 presidential election told a judge on Tuesday that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are "imminent."

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, spoke at a hearing on whether to release a special grand jury's report on its findings. She urged county Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to keep the report sealed for now, warning that future defendants could argue that releasing the document publicly hurt their right to have a fair trial, among other rights.