A year-long Democratic push for federal voting rights legislation came to a head on the Senate floor Wednesday evening, with party leaders bracing for disappointment after key senators insisted they would not change the chamber's rules to overcome persistent Republican opposition.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other top Democrats said they are determined to push forward with a floor confrontation regardless, even as it promises to expose bitter divisions inside their own party rather than amplify a GOP blockade that they have described as an existential threat to democracy.
"We're under no illusion -- we know this is an uphill fight, especially when virtually every Senate Republican, to their shame, is staunchly against any legislation to protect the right to vote," Schumer told reporters Tuesday night. "But I want to be clear -- when this chamber confronts the question this important, one so vital to our country, to our democracy, with its long history -- you don't just say, 'Never mind, it's too hard.' You keep pushing. You keep working. You keep fighting."
In a bid to overcome the minority opposition, Democrats coalesced Tuesday around a plan to modify the Senate's debate rules only for the pending voting rights legislation. While current rules require 60 senators to vote to close debate and move to a final vote, Schumer said he will propose enforcing a two-speech-maximum rule for each senator. Once debate is fully exhausted under those terms, the Senate could move to a final vote at a simple majority threshold,
But two Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. -- have indicated they will not support any maneuver that would weaken the existing 60-vote rule, defending it as a tool to protect minority rights and promote bipartisanship in American democracy.
Their views have remained firm as numerous other Senate Democrats have changed their views on the filibuster, backing the need for changes after defending the rule earlier in their careers -- including during the Trump administration, when Republicans held unified control of the White House and Congress from 2017 to 2019.
The final push for action has included a major Atlanta address last week from President Joe Biden, a former six-term senator, who threw his support behind changing the filibuster after concluding, he said, that democracy was at critical risk.
"The United States Senate, designed to be the world's greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self," Biden said. "I believe that the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills."
On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., became the latest Democrat to back a rules change after keeping mum for months on the question. Kelly, who faces reelection later this year, said his constituents "deserve a Senate that is more responsive to the challenges facing our country."
"Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction," he said, outlining a position that notably breaks with Sinema, his fellow Arizona Democrat.