Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Gov. DeSantis visits Texas border

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the border community of Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday provided his most detailed plan yet for securing the U.S. southern border with Mexico as he tries to make up ground against Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

At an event in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the Rio Grande river border with Mexico, DeSantis took a swipe at Trump, lumping him with other presidents he said had failed to take action to stem the flow of migrants at the border.