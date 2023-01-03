Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis takes the oath of office for second term in Tallahassee

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife, first lady Casey and their children Mason, Madison and Mamie, are recognized before he takes the oath of office at his second inauguration in Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday.

 reuters/OCTAVIO JONES

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cast himself as the leader of a thriving state that is ready to serve as an antidote to what he deemed the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington as he was sworn into office for a second term on Tuesday.

DeSantis, 44, took the oath of office shortly before noon on the steps of Florida’s state capitol surrounded by his wife and children.