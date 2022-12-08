FILE PHOTO: Verdict hearing of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, in Moscow

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia on June 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Detained American in Russia Paul Whelan on Thursday expressed disappointment more had not been done for his release and urged President Joe Biden to act quickly, after a prisoner swap releasing basketball star Brittney Griner was announced.

Griner was released in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, a transaction that may leave the United States little leverage to negotiate for Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving 16 years on espionage charges which he denies.