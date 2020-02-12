Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick withdrew from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, failing to win enough support after a late entry into the crowded field.
“I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes,” Patrick said in a statement. “But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting.”
“So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately,” he said.
Patrick finished with less than 1 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.
Patrick, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, jumped into the race in November.
He said he respected the large field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November’s election, but wanted to shift the race’s focus.
The Harvard-trained lawyer and two-term former governor resigned in November as a managing director of the Boston investment firm Bain Capital, a company representative said at the time.