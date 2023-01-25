WASHINGTON -- Members of the House of Representatives traded jabs Wednesday over Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to remove three Democrats from the intelligence and foreign affairs committees, two years after Democrats ousted two Republicans from committee assignments.

Reflecting the bitter divide in the newly seated House, where Republicans hold a slim majority, McCarthy on Tuesday formally rejected Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell as members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Schiff is the panel's former chair and Swalwell has been a long-standing member.