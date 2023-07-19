WASHINGTON -- The steady U.S. economy and voter anger over threats to abortion rights are buoying Democratic President Joe Biden, but voters are receptive to a host of culture-war issues his Republican rivals are campaigning on, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

The Republicans fighting for their party's nomination to take on Biden in 2024, led by former President Donald Trump and also including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have emphasized issues such as immigration, public school teaching on gender and sexuality and transgender athletes in youth sports.