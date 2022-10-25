Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, speaks at the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, speaks at the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Ahmed Yosri

 AHMED YOSRI

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia decided to be the "maturer guys" in a spat with the United States over oil supplies, the kingdom's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday.

The decision by the OPEC+ oil producer group led by Saudi Arabia this month to cut oil output targets unleashed a war of words between the White House and Riyadh ahead of the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum, which drew top U.S. business executives.