The city of Goodhue, Minn., will no longer have a police department later this month after the entire force resigned, citing low wages.

Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith, another full-time officer and five part-time employees submitted their resignations last week but will stay on until Aug. 24, said Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck. The city - which has a population of about 1,000 people - is in talks with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office for policing options in the near term, Anderson Buck said. "We will have police coverage in the city of Goodhue," she said Monday at a city council meeting.