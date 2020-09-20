WASHINGTON — The FBI and Secret Service are investigating an envelope mailed to President Trump that tested positive for the poison ricin, officials said Saturday.
The piece of mail was apparently shipped from Canada, and a field test showed it contained ricin, according to an official familiar with the matter.
Ricin can be made from castor beans, but its effectiveness as a poison depends greatly on the care with which it is made; in some past ricin letter cases, the material was not concentrated enough to endanger anyone.
The FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement that federal agents “are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating, officials said. Mail addressed to the White House is prescreened and tested for dangerous substances at an off-site mail facility.
There have been a spate of ricin mail cases in the last decade, including one in 2013 in which a man in Mississippi sent ricin to President Barack Obama as part of a strange plot to frame an Elvis impersonator with whom he was feuding.