AG Garland discusses Trump search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI’s search warrant served Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the Justice Department in Washington on Thursday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.