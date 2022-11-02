A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.

The order by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi in Phoenix was part of a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, an organization that educates Latinos on voting, alleging that the group -- which believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump -- is trying to intimidate voters by getting its supporters to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior.