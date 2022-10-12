Migrants

Edgartown Chief of Police Bruce R. McNamee helps Venezuelan migrants onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. A group of 48 migrants was left stranded after being flown to the island from Texas.

 MATIAS J. OCNER/TNS

A federal watchdog is investigating whether Florida improperly tapped coronavirus aid to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard, part of a widening government inquiry into states that put their pandemic dollars toward controversial immigration crackdowns.

The inspector general for the Treasury Department confirmed its new interest in a letter sent last week to Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and other members of Congress, who had expressed concern that the spending approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) "violates federal law."