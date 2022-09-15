Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.

The filing, made by a District of Columbia Bar committee, lays out which laws federal investigators think may have been violated in connection with a raid earlier this year, when agents seized Clark's electronic devices. Clark is under scrutiny for attempts to be appointed attorney general under then-President Donald Trump to help promote false election fraud claims.