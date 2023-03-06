Sen. John Fetterman “will be back soon,” an aide said Monday, in releasing the first photos of the Pennsylvania Democrat since he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for clinical depression nearly three weeks ago.

In the photos, Fetterman and his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, are seen seated together at a table in a bright hospital room, looking over some papers. Fetterman is wearing a hoodie and shorts, an outfit he would have typically been spotted in before he entered the Senate.