Hurrican Fiona landfalls in Puerto Rico

A boat lies washed up on shore after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday.

 reuters/RICARDO ORTIZ

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo — Hurricane Fiona battered the Dominican Republic on Monday with torrential rain and winds as strong as 85 miles per hour, one day after triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico where at least one person has died.

The Category 1 hurricane will likely become a Category 3 as it moves north of Hispanola, the Caribbean island that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Turks and Caicos Islands is now under a hurricane warning and the Bahamas could experience tropical storm conditions by Tuesday morning.