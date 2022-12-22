WASHINGTON — The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Thursday to require the Internal Revenue Service to audit presidents’ tax filings, after lawmakers concluded the agency did not properly examine Donald Trump’s returns while he was in the White House.

The legislation, which passed on a largely party-line vote of 222 to 201, faces long odds of passing the Senate and becoming law in the final days that Democrats control both chambers of Congress. Trump’s fellow Republicans are due to take control of the House in January.