Jury acquits former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson, accused of failing to protect students in Parkland school shooting

Scot Peterson, a former sheriff's deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reacts after he was found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., June 29, 2023. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 POOL

A Florida jury on Thursday acquitted a former sheriff's deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scot Peterson, the school resource officer on duty when a gunman entered a building in Feb. 14, 2018 and opened fire, killing 17 and wounding another 17, had been charged with 11 counts of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.